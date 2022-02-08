Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 872,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,048,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,769,000 after purchasing an additional 209,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 160,735 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

