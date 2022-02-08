Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (AUB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on February 25th

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

