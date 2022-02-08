Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AML. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.22) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($31.10).

LON AML opened at GBX 1,094.50 ($14.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,302.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,649.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 1,088.70 ($14.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,266 ($30.64).

In other news, insider Tobias Moers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,223 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £55,035 ($74,421.91). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($22,542.26). Insiders bought a total of 58,821 shares of company stock valued at $79,699,972 over the last 90 days.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

