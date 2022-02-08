Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Down to $60.99

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.99, but opened at $58.01. Astec Industries shares last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

