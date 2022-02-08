Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.29) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($26.90) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.84) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.91) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.14) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.39) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.32 ($22.20).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.69) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($18.94).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.