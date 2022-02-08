AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMK opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 561.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

