Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,434 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.