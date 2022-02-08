Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Position Lowered by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Asana by 1,442.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $11,682,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $302,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 11.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $437,728,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.61. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

