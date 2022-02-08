Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,039 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $73,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $92,728,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $79,326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 130.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,366,000 after buying an additional 412,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $156.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.70 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

