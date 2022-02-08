Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 540,374 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 64,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 249.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after buying an additional 5,726,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 331.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 255,548 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE TTI opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

