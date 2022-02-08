Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 42,336 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 48.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,336 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 51.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 308.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

RCKY stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

