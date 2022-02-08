Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 24,021 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at $276,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.12 and a 1 year high of $83.79.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

