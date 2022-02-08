Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $297.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

In other PCSB Financial news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

