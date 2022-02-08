Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,349 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GasLog Partners were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. GasLog Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $202.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

