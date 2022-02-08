Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,403 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 102,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

