Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETWO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in E2open Parent by 93.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after buying an additional 2,234,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in E2open Parent by 391.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 188,254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $124,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETWO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

ETWO stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

