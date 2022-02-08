Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:HR opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.