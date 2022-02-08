Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after buying an additional 121,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

