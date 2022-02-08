Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 932 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $9,636,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.