Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 932 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $9,636,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $8,830,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25.
Moelis & Company Company Profile
Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moelis & Company (MC)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).
Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.