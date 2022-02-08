Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report sales of $522.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $530.00 million and the lowest is $513.40 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $501.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NYSE ARGO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.91. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.