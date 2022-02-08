Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

