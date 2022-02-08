ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €46.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.87) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.98) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.93) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €46.00 ($52.87) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.98) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($49.43) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($45.08).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.37) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($35.36).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

