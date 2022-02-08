Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $130.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

