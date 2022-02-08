AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $66,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in AptarGroup by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

