Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.