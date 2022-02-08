Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $271,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day moving average is $157.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

