Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:APLE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 116,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after buying an additional 297,952 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.