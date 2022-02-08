Anthony Li Hsieh Purchases 1,010,318 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $910,318.56.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

