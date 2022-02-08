ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $73,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ANSYS by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,900,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in ANSYS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,413,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $329.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.23.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

