Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Hits $1.60 on Top Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $353.45 million and $14.61 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,255,086 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.