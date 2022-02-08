Analyzing POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% Broadcom 24.54% 46.31% 14.81%

79.5% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares POET Technologies and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 57.67 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -14.00 Broadcom $27.45 billion 8.84 $6.74 billion $15.00 39.18

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and Broadcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Broadcom 0 4 22 0 2.85

Broadcom has a consensus price target of $663.88, indicating a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Broadcom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadcom is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Summary

Broadcom beats POET Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

