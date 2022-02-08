Analyzing Broadway Financial (BYFC) and Its Competitors

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ: BYFC) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Broadway Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Broadway Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $18.67 million -$640,000.00 -12.64 Broadway Financial Competitors $823.08 million $119.80 million -10.82

Broadway Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broadway Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial Competitors 404 1699 1431 93 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.03%. Given Broadway Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -12.84% -3.40% -0.42% Broadway Financial Competitors 19.86% 8.15% 0.93%

Summary

Broadway Financial competitors beat Broadway Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

