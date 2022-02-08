Analysts Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $64.00

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,179 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. Redfin has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

