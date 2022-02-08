Analysts Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Price Target at €817.09

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €817.09 ($939.18).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($971.26) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($965.52) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €880.00 ($1,011.49) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($781.61) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($942.53) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MC traded up €10.00 ($11.49) during trading on Thursday, reaching €716.10 ($823.10). 352,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($224.66) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($299.48). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €709.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €680.41.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

