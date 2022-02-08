Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price at C$153.66

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$153.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$148.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,890. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$96.67 and a 1 year high of C$150.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.70.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.8400009 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

