Analysts Issue Forecasts for FormFactor, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor stock opened at $40.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

