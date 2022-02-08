Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Upwork reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 68,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $3,191,839.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,838 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. Upwork has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

