Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post $2.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90. TopBuild reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $13.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TopBuild.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

BLD stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,191. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $179.50 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

