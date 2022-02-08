Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.27). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

INO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

INO opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $799.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.58. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

