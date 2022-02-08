Analysts Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of DNA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,057,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

