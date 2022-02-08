Analysts Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

