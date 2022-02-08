Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $198.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.45 million and the highest is $212.07 million. Chegg reported sales of $198.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $832.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $870.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $967.80 million, with estimates ranging from $926.98 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Chegg by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 67,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -454.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.