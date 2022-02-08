Analysts Anticipate Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wingstop.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

WING stock traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $150.83. 3,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 152.67, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

