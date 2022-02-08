Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.70. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,806,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $452,779,000 after buying an additional 50,315 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $5,078,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $143.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.57. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

