Analysts Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). High Tide reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

HITI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of High Tide from $8.75 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of HITI opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $236.86 million and a PE ratio of -30.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.