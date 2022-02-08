Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELMS. DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.