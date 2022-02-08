Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 495.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,162,000 after acquiring an additional 133,345 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.06. 3,032,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,740. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

