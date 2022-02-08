Analysts Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $0.77. eHealth posted earnings per share of $2.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $18.41 on Friday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $485.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.01.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

