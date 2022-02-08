Analysts Anticipate Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.47 Million

Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) will report sales of $133.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.60 million and the lowest is $131.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $491.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.80 million to $493.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $681.12 million, with estimates ranging from $667.20 million to $694.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dutch Bros.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.
BROS opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
