Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
ATVI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.50. 9,059,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271,516. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
