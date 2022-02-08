Analysts Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.50. 9,059,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271,516. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

